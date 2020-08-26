Flash Flooding in Franklin & Lawrence Counties

The heavy rain threat will fade heading into Wednesday afternoon but runoff will continue to flow into streams, creeks and culverts for areas west of I-65 and south of the Tennessee River the rest of Wednesday. This is a dangerous situation and kids should be kept far away from these areas.

By this afternoon the fewer storms should mean a better opportunity for daytime heating, so expect highs near 90° and heat index values near 100° due to the humidity.

By Thursday, expect storm coverage to be a bit lower. However, by Friday, the remnants of Hurricane Laura will be knocking on our door. Laura is expected to strengthen to a major category 3 hurricane before making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana coast. Once inland, the storm is expected to maintain tropical storm winds as far north as Arkansas. Currently, the National Hurricane Center track takes the remnants of Laura into the mid-Mississippi River Valley, shifting eastward across Kentucky and Tennessee by the end of the week.

So what does Laura mean for North Alabama? The short answer is rain. However, if the center of circulation is farther south near our area, stronger storms will become a greater threat. More recent model data has backed off on rain totals slightly. Regardless, most locations can expect to get between 2 to 2.5 inches of rain through Sunday, with the highest amounts farther northwest. It should be noted that there is still some uncertainty in the exact track of Laura once the storm moves onshore, so this forecast is subject to change in the coming days. Check back for regular updates.