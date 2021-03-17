Flash Flood Watch issued for all of North Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of North Alabama until 7 a.m. Thursday.

This includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties.

Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee also are included.

Rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches have occurred across the area over the last 24 hours and caused soils to become fairly saturated.

Further development of heavy showers and thunderstorms with additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches across the area is likely to cause instances of flash flooding through tonight.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for the most up to date information on today's severe weather threat.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is giving you the most accurate information on today’s severe weather.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online all day and night for the best information on today’s weather to keep you safe.

And download our news and weather apps HERE