Flash Flood Watch issued as heavy rain continues

The Areal Flood Watch has been canceled and replaced with a Flash Flood Watch.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Madison, , Morgan, Marshall, Limestone, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Colbert, Franklin, Jackson, and DeKalb counties in Alabama and for Lincoln, Giles, Lawrence, Wayne, and Marion counties in Tennessee until 6 AM Saturday.

Multiple rivers are overflowing and under flood warnings. The latest information on all of the river levels and when the rivers will crest is at WAAYTV.com.

More heavy rain is in the forecast tonight, though tonight's heavy rain will not be as prolonged as yesterday's heavy rain. The heaviest rain ease to lighter rain by around 8-9 PM. A lucky few of us, especially over Marshall and DeKalb counties, may avoid heavy rain throughout most of Friday. The heaviest rain may set up just north of the Tennessee Valley, but the latest data still indicate on-and-off rain throughout Friday for much of the Tennessee Valley.

A bigger storm system will bring more heavy rain, spiking the risk for flash flooding and also bringing a risk for damaging wind and a couple of tornadoes on Saturday evening. The primary risk for severe thunderstorms will begin around 7 PM and end around 1 AM early Sunday morning. Latest forecasts are trending down with the warmth, which could help to limit how unstable and energized the atmosphere becomes. That would, in turn, limit the risk for severe thunderstorms. For now, know that a risk is present. Review your severe weather plan, and make sure everyone in your home knows where to go if tornadoes threaten.

Another 2-4 inches of rain is likely through early Sunday morning.

Dry weather will return Sunday, and we will stay dry through at least Tuesday.