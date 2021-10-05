Flash Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain likely through Wednesday night

A very active weather pattern is just getting underway for North Alabama. A line of showers is starting to take shape that stretches from Moulton to New Market. None of these showers are of concern when it comes to flash flooding but it will lead to wet roads for the morning drive. As the day progresses, coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms will increase. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and flash flooding. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 AM Thursday for all of our Alabama counties and Lincoln and Franklin Counties in Tennessee.

It will not rain all the time over the next two days, but there certainly won't be much dry time. The repeated rounds of heavy rain will be our source for flash flooding. For today, everyone is under a Level 2 Slight risk for flash flooding and excessive rainfall. The higher risk for flash flooding will be over Sand Mountain by Wednesday. The heavy rain potential comes to an end Wednesday night with a few lingering showers possible Thursday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely through Thursday night. Higher amounts over 4 inches will be possible in isolated locations, particularly over Sand Mountain. Please use extreme caution while traveling over the next couple days. Flooding is especially difficult to see at night. If you encounter flooded roadways, turn around!

Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s thanks to the cloud cover and higher rain chances through Wednesday. As we dry out, temperatures climb back into the low 80s by the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, it looks dry and sunny but a little warm for mid October. If you're looking for classic Fall weather, you may have to wait a little while. There's not sign of a cool down anytime soon.