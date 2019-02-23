Flash Flood Warnings continue across the Valley

LAUDERDALE, COLBERT, & NW FRANKLIN COUNTY
* Until 1230 PM CST Saturday.
* Between three to four inches of rain have already
fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Cherokee,
Littleville, Leighton, St. Florian and Underwood-Petersville.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
* Until 300 PM CST Saturday.
* Up to two inches of rain has already fallen over the
last 12 hours, with an additional one inch possible through this
afternoon.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Winchester, Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs,
Ardmore, Petersburg, Tims Ford Lake, Howell and Hurdlow.
