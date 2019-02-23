Flash Flood Warnings continue across the Valley

LAUDERDALE, COLBERT, & NW FRANKLIN COUNTY

* Until 1230 PM CST Saturday.

* Between three to four inches of rain have already

fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Cherokee,

Littleville, Leighton, St. Florian and Underwood-Petersville.

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

* Until 300 PM CST Saturday.

* Up to two inches of rain has already fallen over the

last 12 hours, with an additional one inch possible through this

afternoon.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Winchester, Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs,

Ardmore, Petersburg, Tims Ford Lake, Howell and Hurdlow.