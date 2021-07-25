Flash Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Cullman counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Cullman County and Southwestern Morgan County until 10:15 p.m.

At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Southwestern Morgan and Northwestern Cullman Counties. Two to three inches of rain has fallen within the past hour to the West of Falkville, and additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to 2 inches are possible through 1015 PM CDT. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hartselle, Falkville, Vinemont, West Point, Eva, Battleground, Lacon, Massey, Cole Springs and Jones Chapel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE