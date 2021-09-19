Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Madison County, Southeastern Morgan County, and West Central Marshall County until 4:15 p.m.

At 113 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama A And M University, Morgan City, Harvest, Union Grove, Farley, Whitesburg, Laceys Spring, Hampton Cove, Ryland and Valhermoso Springs.

FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

