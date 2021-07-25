Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Madison County until 9:15 p.m.

At 611 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of Central Madison County, including southeast Huntsville. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Southeast Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Farley, Whitesburg and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

