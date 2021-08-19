Flash Flood Emergency issued in Phil Campbell; Warning for Franklin County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Franklin County, including a Flash Flood Emergency for Phil Campbell, until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service estimates more than 3 inches of rain has fallen in the last 90 minutes.

Franklin County EMA Director Mary Glass told WAAY 31 there is a lot of flooding in Phil Campbell.

She said multiple power lines are down, a bridge is covered, and there is flooding at railroad tracks.

College Street is shut down due to flooding, and water is over the road at Bates Crossing.

Thursday night’s Phil Campbell vs. Phillips high school football game has been cancelled because Phil Campbell’s field is flooded. The game may be rescheduled for Friday.

More from the National Weather Service:

* At 536 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Phil Campbell. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported numerous roads underwater and as much as 2 feet of water flowing over area bridges. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phil Campbell and Spruce Pine. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE