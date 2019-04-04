Five suspects arrested on drug charges in Collinsville raid

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, officials served a Drug Enforcement Administration warrant early Thursday morning at a residence on County Road 51, near Collinsville.

The warrant was served on Johnny Burt, 56, of Collinsville and was the result of a 6-months-long investigation by the DEA and the DeKalb County Drug Task Force, the sheriff's office says.



Johnny Burt; Courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

While at the residence, the sheriff's office says a search warrant was obtained, and officials found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Four other suspects were arrested at the address:

* Jennifer Burke, 32, of Fyffe was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House.

* Kirby Hood, 35, of Dawson was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House.

* Stephanie Solis, 31, of Collinsville was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House.

* Timothy White, 39, of Collinsville was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House.

The DeKalb County Drug Task Force, the DEA, U.S. Marshalls, ALEA Task Force, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies and the Collinsville Police Department responded to the residence on Thursday.

The suspects' photos were provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.