Five suspects arrested in connection to Limestone Co. theft ring

A months-long investigation from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office into a theft ring has led to the arrest of five people.

According to the sheriff's office, the ring has been primarily operating in the southwestern region of Limestone County for at least six months and has been targeting residences and sheds.

Items like scrap metal and four-wheelers have been taken to sell or trade for meth. Utility trailers, mowers, batteries, power tools, air conditioning units and UTVs have also been taken.

---

The suspects charges and bonds are listed below:

* Luis Lopez, 36, was arrested Tuesday and the sheriff's office said he is allegedly the leader of the theft ring. He is

charged with theft in the 1st degree, theft in the 3rd degree and two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree. He was booked into the

Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $11,500.

* Jessica Padgett, 25, was arrested Tuesday for theft in the 3rd degree and is held at the Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $1,500.

* Derrick Hicks, 33, was already in custody on previous charges. He was charged on Tuesday with burglary in the 3rd degree with a $2,500 bond for this new charge.

* Stephanie Dutcher, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft in the 3rd degree. She has been released from the Limestone County Jail with a $1,500 bond.

* Christopher Pylant, 32, was arrested December 12 for receiving stolen property in the 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance, i.e. meth. He has been released from the Limestone County Jail with a $4,000 bond.

If you have had similar property stolen from you and have not reported it, you are asked to contact authorities.