Five superintendent finalist chosen for Limestone County Schools

On Tuesday night, the Limestone County School Board announced the five finalist chosen by the Alabama Association of School Boards for the superintendent position.

The finalist are:

Dr. James Cantrell currently serves as the Director of Operations for Dade County Schools in Georgia.

Dr. Alan Miller is a department head at Auburn University at Montgomery.

Dr. Carlos Nelson is the Deputy Superintendent for Sheffield City Schools.

Dr. Charles Shearouse is Superintendent of Effingham County Schools in Georgia.

Tim Tubbs is Assistant Superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools.

Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk left at the end of October to take a position as Director of Schools in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Limestone County School Board will interview the finalist before making a final decison next month.