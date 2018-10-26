Five points intersection to get near one million dollar makeover

An intersection in Five Points is about to get a nearly one million dollar makeover. It's thanks to a project approved last night by the Huntsville City Council.

Construction is going to start next spring at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Dement Street, and it's going to reshape the curb cutouts, add sidewalks, parking, trees and lighting.

One woman said it will help make the area a more walkable.

"It just makes it easier for the people that live around here," said Christine Obeirne, who lives in Huntsville.

The money to pay for the project is coming from the state and federal government. The city says it will be similar to the street scaping outside of Star Market.

The project has been several years in the making, and it started because people in the area went to the city and told them it needed the work.

A Huntsville city official said other neighborhoods throughout the city could make similar requests, and the city would work to make it happen with federal and state funds.

"I would think that other neighborhoods would be able to benefit from having requests like that," said Obeirne.

The city says they are trying to get federal grants for other safety improvement projects, but this one falls into a different category since it's to beautify the area.