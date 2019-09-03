Clear
BREAKING NEWS Five people shot in Limestone Co. Full Story

Five people shot in Limestone Co.

Five people were shot and three killed in Elkmont.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 12:51 AM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

Five people have been shot in Elkmont in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, three people are dead at the scene and two were airlifted to the hospital.

WAAY 31 reporters are on the way to the scene and will update with any new information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events