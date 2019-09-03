Five people shot in Limestone Co.

Five people have been shot in Elkmont in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, three people are dead at the scene and two were airlifted to the hospital.
WAAY 31 reporters are on the way to the scene and will update with any new information.
