Five people arrested in drug bust at home in Harvest

Five people have been arrested after a drug bust at Vasser Farms Road in Harvest. The suspects are Charles Young, Christopher Roundtree, Peter Tyrell Marshall, Sarah Beth Higinbotham and Amber Nicole Bunch.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, SWAT was on the scene and narcotics and one firearm were seized. The Department of Human Resources responded for a safety plan and the placement of three children from the home.

The suspects' names, bonds and charges are listed below:

* Charles Young, 40, Distribution of a Controlled Substance (meth), $40,000 bond

* Christopher Roundtree, 34, Possession of Marijuana - 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property - 1st Degree, $20,000 bond

* Peter Tyrell Marshall, 35, Possession of Marijuana - 2nd Degree, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, $11,500 bond

* Sarah Beth Higinbotham, 35, Loitering, $300 bond

* Amber Nicole Bunch, 33, Loitering, $300 bond