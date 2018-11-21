Five people arrested in Madison County drug raid

The Madison County Sheriff's Office took five people into custody after a raid early Wednesday morning. Deputies said they found 7 ounces of meth, marijuana, pills, pistols and one shotgun. The raid took place on Byrd Drive in a neighborhood off Old Big Cove Road between Owens Cross Roads and the Hampton Cove area.

Norman Fischer is charged with Trafficking Meth, Unlawful Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and two counts of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. His bond is $215,000.

Britney Bump is charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance. Her bond is $50,000.

Jesse Geiger is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Xanax. His bond is $30,000.

Michael Lipscomb is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Meth, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree. His bond if $6,000.

Michelle Lipscomb is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond is $3,000.