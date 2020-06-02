Five people arrested in Huntsville protest on Monday

Five people were arrested on Monday at the Huntsville protest of George Floyd’s killing.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it arrested two people and police arrested three people. We're working to learn what they are charged for.

The protest inspired by the killing of Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25 was held at the Madison County Courthouse and then spread out into downtown Huntsville.

There were some instances of violence, with a few members of the crowd throwing rocks at police and police responding with gas. This took place after hours of peaceful marching and after the protest's permitted time had expired and police asked the crowd to go home.

See photos from the Madison County Courthouse event here.