Five children killed in Maryland car crash

Five children died in a weekend car crash after being ejected from a minivan in Maryland, the Washington Post reported. The children range in age from 5 to 15; two of them were siblings. Maryland State Troopers told the Post the driver of the Chrysler van lost control, went off the road, and slammed into a bank of trees. All five children were thrown from the car. The driver is the mother of the two siblings who died in the crash. The other victims are extended relatives. The front passenger was critically injured and remains in the hospital. The exact cause of the wreck remains under investigation, but state troopers said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.
