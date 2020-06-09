Five arrested in drug bust at Decatur home

Five suspects are charged in a Decatur police drug investigation.

Decatur police say they received citizen complaints in June about drug activity in the 1600-block of Jackson Street SE. On June 4, investigators located five suspects during a search of a home there.

The department says the investigators found meth, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. All five suspects were arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail for the following charges:

Cynthia Kennedy: Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence (Bond: $2,300)

Jamey Waits: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Bond: $1,300)

Leslie Cooper: Loitering in a drug house (Bond: $300)

Joshua Hill: Loitering in a drug house (Bond: $300)

Amy Taylor: Loitering in a drug house (Bond: $300)