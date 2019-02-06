Clear

Fisher-Price recalls Power Wheels Barbie Campers

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Fisher-Price is voluntarily recalling about 44,000 Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Fisher-Price has received 17 complaints. No injuries have been reported.

The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They include a play kitchen, a fold out grill and pretend campfire. They were sold exclusively by Walmart for about $400 from July 2018 through January.

Customers should take the model away from children and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

Fisher-Price can be reached at 800-348-0751 or at www.fisher-price.com

