Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fish kill investigation underway in Jackson County

The investigation centers around Crow Creek.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

An investigation is underway into a fish kill in Jackson County.

WAAY 31 stopped by Crow Creek, north of Scottsboro, on Tuesday and found about seven dead fish. Emergency management says the investigation started on Monday when someone reported a large amount of dead fish.

Right now, we know state environmentalists and the Tennessee Valley Authority are helping in the investigation. They're testing oxygen, pH and other levels.

We'll let you know when we find out what killed the fish.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events