Fish kill investigation underway in Jackson County

An investigation is underway into a fish kill in Jackson County.
WAAY 31 stopped by Crow Creek, north of Scottsboro, on Tuesday and found about seven dead fish. Emergency management says the investigation started on Monday when someone reported a large amount of dead fish.
Right now, we know state environmentalists and the Tennessee Valley Authority are helping in the investigation. They're testing oxygen, pH and other levels.
We'll let you know when we find out what killed the fish.
