First week of school in the books for Huntsville City Schools

The first week of school for Huntsville students is now in the books. We're getting a chance to see how things went across the district.

The enrollment numbers at the end of the first week of school are near 24,000, which is about average.

"You expect to have some glitches. There's always some first week glitches as we like to call them, but it's been fairly smooth, fairly quiet," said Keith Ward, a Huntsville City Schools spokesperson.

We met up with Ward to find out what those first week glitches are and how the district is working to fix them.

"Just two weeks out from school, we maybe had 20 percent that still hadn't completed their online student registration," said Ward.

Ward says the main issue has stemmed from student registration. Without it, they can't properly divvy up class sizes, bus routes and materials.

"That's why we start back in March, April pushing those messages out asking parents to do that returning school registration for the coming school year," said Ward.

He also says a main initiative is safety during pick-up and drop-off.

"If it says 25 miles an hour, you need to be 25. You don't need to be 26 or above," said Ward.

Ward said the district works with Huntsville police to make sure people aren't speeding in school zones or near buses. There have even been reports of speeding around drop-off lines near schools. Ward says the police are keeping an eye on it.

"They have patrols out, they're monitoring school zones, they have a zero tolerance for speeders," said Ward.

That enrollment number could rise as more people register. It's an important number because the state uses it from the first 20 days to determine how much money the district will get.