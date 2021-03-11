100 goals and counting: Leslie Gonzalez continues to write her chapter in Clements history books

On Thursday night, Clements High School’s Leslie Gonzalez continued to write her chapter in the record books.

Already the school’s all-time goals leader and the first to score 100 (which she did on Monday), Gonzalez added four more to bring her total to 105 as the Colts defeated West Limestone 7-0.

At the start of last season, Gonzalez, who averages about 30 goals per season, had 75. She quickly scored nine in the team’s first four games before the pandemic cut the season short. At that time, she wasn’t sure she’d ever break the century mark.

In a five-goal outing on Monday, her fourth score cemented her spot in team history.

“Just knowing I’m the first is just an honor, knowing that I set an example for everyone else to just try to beat because, I mean, everything’s a competition and I want someone to beat me,” she said. “I want someone to have the same feeling I felt.”

Gonzalez, who also serves as the team captain, said one of the things she values most about the milestone is that it gives others something to shoot for.

The Colts are having a record season behind the play of Gonzalez. Currently sitting in second place in the area, Colts head coach Jonathan Hicks said her scoring is only part of their success.

“It’s been really important but it’s really not the goals, it’s really leadership. And not only leadership she’s built but leadership she’s building on the rest of the team to continue on and really helping to build a program,” Hicks explained.

The coach said his players push each other to be great and the results are showing.

“We’re moving through,” he said. “To make it to area would be a first for Clements.”

Now, as the team eyes a postseason run, Gonzalez says they have to believe.

“I just want to be a leader and just show everybody that you can do anything, like anything you set your mind to, it’s possible.”