First steel column in place at new Huntsville Mazda Toyota plant

Mazda Toyota issued this press release Tuesday:

With the first steel column now in place, construction is well underway for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS).

Team members celebrated the milestone with a small gathering at the plant site.

Despite a heavy rain season, construction of the advanced manufacturing facility remains on schedule.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for the MTMUS team and the state of Alabama,” said Masashi

Aihara, president, MTMUS. “We are fully committed to this project and we can now see the beginning of our new campus taking shape. Soon, we will be proud to say ‘Built in Alabama with pride.’”

Construction highlights include:

* 3.0 million cubic yards of dirt graded for site preparation. This is enough dirt to fill the Empire

State Building twice!

* 150,000 cubic yards of gravel poured to create the plant foundation, equal to filling 46 Olympic‐

sized swimming pools.

* 2,500 construction workers projected to be on site by late summer 2019.

MTMUS is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs and is currently in the process of hiring professional staff

and skilled maintenance positions. Interested candidates can learn more at

www.mazdatoyota.com.