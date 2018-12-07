Clear

First retail partner for Town Madison development project breaks ground

Duluth Trading Company will make Madison home to the first store location in the entire state.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 11:24 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Friday, the first retail partner for the Town Madison development project broke ground on a 15,000 square foot building. Duluth Trading Company will make Madison home to the first store location in the entire state.

This is part of a 563 acre community development project that will be home to new retail, restaurants, apartments and office spaces in Madison. Duluth Trading Company will bring new job opportunities to the area.

Madison's mayor, Paul Finley, says he expects more businesses to follow Duluth's path, which is expected to open its doors in the summer of 2019.

"It creates a snowball effect. It's the first piece of a big puzzle. It started with baseball coming to our multi-use venue and then Margaritaville. That's what starts and then you have someone of quality like Duluth," Finley said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events