First retail partner for Town Madison development project breaks ground

On Friday, the first retail partner for the Town Madison development project broke ground on a 15,000 square foot building. Duluth Trading Company will make Madison home to the first store location in the entire state.

This is part of a 563 acre community development project that will be home to new retail, restaurants, apartments and office spaces in Madison. Duluth Trading Company will bring new job opportunities to the area.

Madison's mayor, Paul Finley, says he expects more businesses to follow Duluth's path, which is expected to open its doors in the summer of 2019.

"It creates a snowball effect. It's the first piece of a big puzzle. It started with baseball coming to our multi-use venue and then Margaritaville. That's what starts and then you have someone of quality like Duluth," Finley said.