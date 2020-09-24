First responders set for mock drill at Decatur Boat Harbor

First responders in Decatur will have a marine firefighting drill Thursday morning.

The ramp at the Decatur Boat Harbor off of Highway 31 will be closed during that drill.

It will be a large operation with around 15 agencies all working at the dock. They'll be staging a wreck that involves two boats crashing into the dock.

A representative from Decatur Fire and Rescue explained why this kind of drill is so important.

"We have such heavy boat traffic and heavy barge traffic. If something ever happened on one of the barges, then we would at least had some experience boarding it, removing and triaging patients and transferring them to the shore," said Bobby Peavler with Decatur Fire and Rescue.

The drill starts at 9 a.m., but representatives say they'll be setting up starting at 7:30 a.m.