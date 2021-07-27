First responders remind drivers of Move Over Law after multi-vehicle wreck involving state trooper

Law enforcement officials are reminding drivers of the Move Over law.

That's after a multi-vehicle wreck sent a state trooper to the hospital. His car was barely recognizable after it was rear-ended while the trooper was working an accident scene on Interstate 65 in Limestone County.

First responders say it's quite common for drivers to not move over when they're on the side of the street.

WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez got to see it first hand on South Memorial Parkway. A Huntsville Police officer had made a traffic stop and a car just zoomed by as though he wasn't there. That officer hopes drivers start to pay more attention after yesterday's wreck sent a state trooper to the hospital.

"You just pray that it doesn't happen to you," Officer Bruce Jansen said.

He's had several close calls where a wreck will happen either behind or in front of him while working on the side of the road.

"You try not to think about it when you're out here. You know it is a possibility, and it could happen," Officer Jansen said.

Just a few months ago, a Huntsville Police DUI Task Force vehicle was rear-ended during a stop.

Other first responders like paramedics have also had close encounters.

"We had one not too long ago. They came on the inside between a ditch on a shoulder and nearly struck the patient and our first responders," Don Webster with HEMSI said.

Webster explains that their paramedics aren't always looking around when they're on the side of the road.

That's why they're calling for drivers to move over to give some extra space between their cars and first responders.

"I'm out here on the side of the road. You're flying by. If you hit me, even with your mirror, you might kill me," Officer Jansen said.

They also ask drivers to just stay aware.

"Please pay attention. If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, figure out what side of the road they're on. Move over. If you can't move over because of traffic, slow down," Officer Jansen said.

If you can't move over to the next lane because of traffic, the law says you should slow down at least 15 miles per hour under the posted speed limit.

The Move Over Law applies to more than just first responders. It also includes tow truck drivers, public works, garbage truck drivers and more.

Though difficult to enforce, Huntsville Police cited 70 people last year for not moving over. You can face a $100 ticket for your first violation. From there, it goes up to $150 for your second violation; then, to $200 for any other violations.