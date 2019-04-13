First responders on scene of South Huntsville apartment fire

Right now, Huntsville Fire and Rescue is battling a fire at an apartment complex in South Huntsville.
The apartment complex is located on High Ridge Drive, just off of Golf Road.
At least one woman was injured in the fire. The road has been blocked off as crews work to put out the flames.
