Decatur first responders making plans as fuel shortage continues

As more and more gas stations continue to face a gas shortage, first responders are trying to make plans to keep their vehicles fueled.

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

According to Gas Buddy about 7% of gas stations in Alabama are out of fuel.

Others are running low - or only have limited options.

As more and more gas stations continue to face a gas shortage, first responders are trying to make plans to keep their vehicles fueled.

Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said he's starting to see more gas stations with bags over the pumps to indicate they’re running low or completely out of fuel.

He said it's prompted him to look at different alternatives of how to keep their trucks filled up in case the shortage gets worse.

"Our biggest concern is like anybody, it's running out of fuel," Thornton said.

Thornton said he's been keeping a close eye on the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and how it's impacting gas stations in the city all week long. He said plans are already in place to conserve the fuel they have so the trucks stay filled up.

"We're trying to keep our trucks topped off with fuel and we're also trying to limit the amount of extra time we're out on the roads, the guys have been asked to correspond getting meals and stuff with calls that they run, try not to make extra calls, try to stay in house as much as they possible can," he said.

But, even with trying to limit extra travel, he says keeping the trucks filled isn't as easy task.

"Fire trucks they're not real fuel efficient you know they use a lot of diesel, and if we go to a house fire and we're running in that house fire, it uses a whole lot more fuel if we're pumping water and stuff so it'll go through a good bit of fuel in one of those instances," Thornton said.

Which is why other backup plans are also already in place.

"The gentleman that's over our city garage which we have a fuel supply at the city garage, Mr. Ricky Terry - he's a great person to work with he does a really good job, he's been on top of this with his supplier that he gets fuel from, from the city garage so we've ben looking at different avenues to make sure we can keep fuel for us," Thornton said.

Although continuing to see more gas stations have outages is a concern for Thornton, he wants to assure the community no matter how bad it gets they will find a way to continue to operate.

"That's what our job is, we come to help you and we deal with different things every day and this is just another thing we have to deal with and we're making plans, and we have no intention of not taking any calls we plan on being at every call that people call," he said.

Officials continue to remind people to only fill up if you absolutely have too so essential workers like emergency personnel are able to get fuel more efficiently as needed.

