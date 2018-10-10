First responders in the Tennessee Valley prepare to help after hurricane

First Responders in the Tennessee Valley are preparing if they're needed to help with any destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael. Deputies spent the Wednesday organizing response equipment if they are deployed to the coast. The sheriff's office has responded to more than 10 natural disasters.

Lieutenant Brian Chaffin recalled memories from the last time he was deployed about 10 years ago during Hurricane Gustav. The Sheriff's Office response trailer is marked with all of the place they have traveled to since 2004.

"There is no power. There is no water. You have to be self-sufficient. Flooding, mosquitoes eat you alive," Chaffin said.

He explained the team helps in anyway they're needed including patrolling, handing out supplies or providing extra security to prevent looting.

"We fill that void in law enforcement for them. Everywhere we've been, we've been accepted," said Chaffin.

The Captain in charge of the response team told us he's compiling a list of people from law enforcement agencies in the area who are willing to be on the team if needed. Up to 20 people would go for about 10 days at a time.

"If we get there and we can't self-sustain we are then a burden to local entities. And then they are trying to support us," said Captain Michael Salomonsky.

Equipment they will need includes a shower trailer, washer and dryer, kitchen trailer, a fuel pod that can carry up to 500 gallons, a trailer that has eight beds along with all-terrain vehicles.

The sheriff's office is still waiting to hear if it's response team will be deployed. Check back for updates.