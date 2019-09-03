Clear
BREAKING NEWS Five people dead in Elkmont; 14-year-old confesses to shooting family members Full Story

First responders describe Elkmont murder scene as horrific

One flew the helicopter that transported two victims to the hospital.

Public safety officials who responded to the murders in Elkmont say they never thought something like this would happen so close to home.

Authorities say a 14-year-old male confessed to shooting his dad, step-mother, and siblings. It happened at a home on 25000 block of Ridge Road.

Deputies said the teen is cooperating and they are working to locate the 9-millimeter gun the teen said he used in the murders. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office told us the teen called 911 saying he was in his basement and heard gunshots coming from the main floor.

One first responder, who said he was too upset to appear on camera, said the crime scene on Ridge Road was a horrific sight.

He flew the helicopter that transported two victims to the hospital.

They both died later.

Stephen Young, spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, feels for the family and community.

"You hear about these things sometimes elsewhere, but unfortunately this community has got some healing to do and our heart goes out to family and friends," he said.

