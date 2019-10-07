Huntsville first responders credit smoke alarm, neighbors for possibly saving two lives

First responders are crediting a smoke alarm and quick actions from neighbors for possibly saving two people's lives.

Officials with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services and Huntsville Fire and Rescue say inside a smoke-filled apartment on Pulaski Pike, they found the two people unconscious from an opioid overdose.

WAAY 31 talked to a neighbor who saw the major response. Cartier Meads said he saw some of the smoke Thursday night at Pinehurst Apartments in North Huntsville.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Service's paramedics used Naloxone to save their lives by administering the medicine to both people before it was too late.

"Someone randomly just texted my phone, like, 'Who's house is on fire?' When I stepped outside, it was a lot of commotion," Meads said.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing a smoke alarm coming from the apartment. Huntsville Fire and Rescue said firefighters climbed a ladder to the second floor and then broke a glass sliding door to get into the apartment, because they saw two unconscious people inside and smoke filling the apartment.

"They lucky. It could have been a whole lot worse. Emergency team got good timing for them," Meads said.

Firefighters discovered the smoke was coming from boiling on the stove.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services' spokesman, Don Webster, shared the two people were experiencing an opioid overdose and were in a life-threatening situation.

"That's what did it, boiling potatoes. I guess they was hungry before they did whatever they did, and that was probably the best thing for them to be hungry and leave food on the stove, because it could have been bad with that overdose going on," Meads said.

Webster said both people were given Naloxone and both started to get better before they were taken to the hospital.

Meads said he's happy to hear his neighbors are okay.

"You could be reading a couple of obituaries about the situation, so, hopefully, they get it together," he said.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the apartment didn't have any damage except for the broken glass sliding door where firefighters entered.