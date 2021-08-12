Keep pets, yourself safe when heat strikes North Alabama

With temperatures creeping to dangerous levels recently, we want to remind you how to stay out of harm's way.

WAAY-31 spoke with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services on if they're seeing an increase in calls.

The real feel is supposed to 105 degrees and HEMSI says because of that, they are​ seeing more heat-related calls but, they can all be prevented.

When heat advisories are issue, first responders say the first thing you want to do is stay hydrated throughout the day.

Don Webster is the community relations officer with HEMSI and he told us if you have to be outside, take breaks and try to stay in shaded areas if you can.

If not, you can get overheated and possibly pass out or have a heat stroke.

Webster also told us his team is also doing what they can to stay heathy as well.

"Furnish them with water, gatorade, and snacks so they can try to get something to eat because they are just staying so busy between the heat, covid especially and it's just really taking a tax on our people right now," said Webster.

So be aware and be prepared, and being prepared means caring for your pets as well.

We spoke with Huntsville Animal Services with what you can do to keep dogs safe during times like this.

Inside the kennels, many of the dogs were happy to be inside, but they still get time outside time.

Karen Buchan works with Huntsville Animal Services and she told us around this time, many people want to bring their dogs with them while they're out but, it's actually not safe.

Buchan says you need to avoid letting them walk on hot pavement or sidewalks, and dogs also need cool air and water just as much as we do.

"A dog's normal temperature is 101-102, so if they're panting in hot air, they're not cooling off," she said.

Buchan told us if you notice your dog is panting a lot, you need to hose them down and get them water to drink and get them out of the heat immediately.

With it being so hot all day, she told us if you can walk your pets super early in the morning or later in the evening, the better.