First responders: Man dies at Huntsville gas station, likely heat-related

It was on University Drive

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person died at a Marathon Gas Station on University Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

They believe it is heat-related.

