First look at damage along County Road 265

County Road 265 is now open in Town Creek.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

County Road 265 is now open in Town Creek and WAAY 31 News was the first station to see the damage first-hand.

Houses are no longer on their foundations, trees are up-rooted and cars are crushed. 

Officials say pictures from homes were found all the way in Ardmore, about 59 miles away. 

These photos show how much debris is covering this part of Town Creek. 

