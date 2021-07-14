First look at a full day of jury selection in Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely's criminal case

Day three of the jury selection process wrapped up Wednesday evening in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s corruption trial. This jury will sit in judgement of Blakely as he gets his first chance to defend himself against the current accusations he’s facing.

Blakely was indicted with 11 theft and ethic charges.

This is the first full day media and the public have been allowed inside the proceedings. That's after the judge ruled on a joint motion from the defense and prosecutors asking the media to be allowed inside.

46 potential jurors came to the courthouse at 9 a.m. By this evening, that group was down to 32.

The judge's bailiff says they've seen a group of about 40 to 50 people at the beginning of each day this week. During the jury selection process, the group is essentially interviewed to see if they are fit to serve in the jury.

Only seven people in Wednesday's group said they had never heard of the case against Blakely.

Each person was questioned individually to figure out what they know of the case and if they can be impartial with what they know. Most people said they had only heard of the sheriff being indicted either through the news or talk of town.

They were also individually asked if they knew mike blakely personally and their thoughts of him and how he's served as sheriff.

Some said they would feel uncomfortable serving in a jury because they didn't want to feel responsible for a decision on a person's life. While others said it was a privilege to be able to serve in a jury.

After the one on one interviews, everyone came back to the courtroom where both prosecutors and Blakely's defense attorneys asked the group questions.

Both sides asked the potential group jury whether or not they recognize any witnesses they plan to present. If a juror recognized a witness, they were asked if they can still remain impartial when they testify.

The defense said it planned to call witnesses depending on what the state presents. So, it's possible their witnesses aren't called up to the stand.

The group of potential jurors were also told by the judge and the defense attorneys to consider Blakely innocent until proven guilty.

State prosecutors have the responsibility to prove Blakely's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Blakely's attorney Robert Tuten says if any one who serves in the jury has any kind of doubt during deliberations as to whether or not Blakely committed the crimes he is accused of, they are legally responsible to find him not guilty.

A jury is expected to be selected this Friday.