Clear

First lady's spokeswoman to be White House press secretary

First lady Melania Trump announces spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham will be next White House press secretary.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:03 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman will be the new White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

Grisham succeeds Sarah Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events