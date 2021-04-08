Clear
First lady Jill Biden set to visit Alabama

First lady Jill Biden

Biden will land in Birmingham on Friday.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 3:16 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - First lady Jill Biden is set to visit Alabama to promote her husband's pandemic recovery plan.

An announcement from the White House says Biden will land in Birmingham on Friday and visit an early learning center in the city. She's also scheduled to visit a YMCA, where she will speak.

While actor Jennifer Garner was supposed to accompany Biden, she isn't making the trip because of the possibility of severe weather.

The first lady is promoting the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package as a way to address childhood poverty. President Joe Biden signed the legislation last month.

