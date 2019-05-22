Grand opening at Stovehouse development planned for Friday

If you turn onto 9th Street in Huntsville by the well-known taco bus, Taqueria El Cazador, on Governors Drive, you'll run into Stovehouse.

The development is still a work-in-progress, but what the Stovehouse team has built thus far kicks off Friday with the first grand opening.

"I'm excited for new places for young professionals to go and spend time," Sanders Clayton said.

Clayton lives in Huntsville and works near Stovehouse.

"I think it's awesome that they're revitalizing that area. I think it's cool that they're kind of expanding the downtown area into the Governors Drive area," Clayton said.

This summer Stovehouse will welcome five restaurants and a fitness studio with a coffee shop starting up in the fall. Director of Marketing and Communications Steven Jackson said Friday's event gives the public a taste of what's next.

"Friday is a chance for folks to come in and experience the campus. We're helping celebrate the grand opening of Pourhouse, which is the rooftop bar," Jackson said.

Jackson said, by next year, the development will have 15,000-square-feet of modern industrial event space, boutique shopping, a brewery restaurant and an additional 80,000-square-feet of office space.

"It will be far different in a year from now when all of the restaurants are online and the event space is online, but we will give people a little glimpse of that," Jackson said.

Clayton says developments like this are exactly what the city needs.

"The more life, the more nightlife for young professionals, I think the more that people will stay around and raise families and continue to grow the economy here," Clayton said.

Before the bars, food and shopping, what's become known as Stovehouse was originally a stove factory built back in the 1920s.

Councilman Bill Kling represents the Stovehouse area and said while he is excited about the development, he's concerned there's not enough emphasis being put on the roads and traffic flow people use to get to places like Stovehouse. He specifically pointed out the work being done on Clinton Avenue now will create more traffic downtown once Stovehouse opens.