First graders learn about hospitals at University of Alabama in Huntsville

Some first graders from across Huntsville are not afraid of hospitals now.

The week of March 11 through March 15, the 'Let's Pretend Hospital' event is happening at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Seniors at the college educate first graders about typical procedures in a kid-friendly way, using things like teddy bears to demonstrate.

"They taught me about it and then I started to figure out what they did, and then I wasn't so scared anymore," said first grader, Lucas Wilkinson.

"The kids go, 'I'm not scared. I went to 'Let's Pretend Hospital,' I know what's going to happen.' It's nice to get that feedback, that we are actually making a difference," said faculty coordinator, Dr. Melissa Foster.

First graders are taught about x-rays, ambulances, the emergency room and more.