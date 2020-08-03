First day of school goes as planned in Tennessee

For some students in Fayetteville, Tennessee, Monday was back to school and one administrator said day one went just as they planned

At Fayetteville Middle School, fifth graders returned to the classroom, greeted immediately by temperature checks, and social distancing -- illustrated by Xs on walls and chairs.

According to Tricia Jean, the school principal, a collaborative effort made the day run smoothly.

“This has not been a hard job,” she said. “We have all worked together and helped each other as a team and it couldn’t have been any better.”

Jean says things are a little different this year. Lockers are reserved for athletes only and far fewer people are taking the bus, meaning a strong focus on parent pick-ups.

“Our teachers helped with that, of course, everyone is included in dismissal,” Jean explained. “We stagger them coming out the door very slowly. It’s going to take a little more time, parents will have to be patient with us, but it’s all for the safety of the kids.”

According to Jean, approximately 75% of students are taking part in traditional learning this year.

While masks aren’t required for students, they are recommended. Jean said all teachers wear them.

The middle school will bring back one grade each day this week before bringing all students in on Friday.

No students were sent home for COVID-related reasons on Monday.