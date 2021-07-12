First day of jury selection for Limestone Co. Sheriff takes place behind closed doors

The first day of jury selection for the long-awaited trial against the Limestone County Sheriff wrapped up Monday afternoon. The entire proceedings took place behind closed doors.

Judge Pamela Baschab ruled no one was allowed to watch the jury selection process. Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt told WAAY 31 there is no order from the judge, but media and members of the public are still not allowed inside because that is what the judge wants.

There were two main reasons given for the judge's decision.

First, spacing inside the new veteran museum. Curnutt says the judge was worried a juror might overhear a conversation with information about the case that could compromise the jury.

Now, there have been previous cases where members of the media were put in a separate room with a computer connected to Zoom to watch jury selection and the trial. However, attorney Michael Timberlake explained Limestone County may not have had the proper resources to make this happen outside the courthouse.

The second reason given as to why were are not allowed inside involved security. Curnutt explained there wasn't as much security at the new Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives than there would have been in the courthouse.

The proceedings took place at the museum Monday morning because officials believed they would be seeing a larger group of potential jurors at one time.

More than 500 people were summoned in the case. Attorneys were expecting around 130 people per group. However, many who were summoned were excused making the groups a lot smaller.

Curnutt could not say how big the groups are now, but they're small enough to move all proceedings back to the courthouse. However, media and members of the public were still not allowed inside. We voiced our objections since jury selection is usually open to the public.

"In the absence of some serious or significant issues, trials are a public proceeding and they are open to the public. That has always been the situation, where american jurisprudence favors the public being able to see what happens in a courtroom, so there's not any mystery as to what happens behind closed doors," Michael Timberlake said.

Timberlake says he does believe the majority of the trial will be open to the press.

Even though we aren't allowed inside the courtroom, we have a general idea of what the jury selection process looks like. Timberlake explained both sides are currently interviewing potential jurors to figure out what biases they might have and whether or not they can be a fair juror.

"Both sides are going to try and eliminate the people they think have a predisposition or have already made up their minds or that their biases, their personal biases, are going to be such that it's not going to be fair for the client," Timberlake explained.

We do not know what kind of questions potential jurors are being asked because, once again, the process is closed to the public.