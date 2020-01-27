Brindlee Mountain Primary School parents talk about first day back

Brindlee Mountain Primary School students are finally back in class.

It's been 3 weeks since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Marshall county and destroyed their school.

Monday, students were welcomed at their new home for classes at Brindlee Mountain Middle School.

WAAY-31 was there to see how parents and students are holding up.

The administration told us it was a lot to handle, but smiles on their students' faces kept them going.

We also spoke with several parents as they were picking up their kids from school and they kept telling us one thing:

Brindlee strong.

As soon as school let out you could see the joy in the faces of students and parents.

Several parents told WAAY-31 they're thankful the school system has been so accommodating...especially during such a hard time.

Some kids told us the first day back was different, but still a good day.

One mother of an 8-year-old who attends Brindlee Mountain Primary School told us at first she was nervous, but now knows everything will work out.

"Jittery about first day, new car line procedures but thankful that they're back in school and to have a school for that....Once we get a routine established here, it'll be good," said Wanda Matchum.

Crews told us they may have to tear down the entire building of the old primary school, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Classes will be held at the middle school until further notice and administration told us they'll do everything they can to keep everyone happy.