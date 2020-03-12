First coronavirus-related death reported in Georgia

Officials in Georgia confirmed the state's first death from coronavirus on Thursday, according to ABC-affiliated station, WSB-TV.
Officials say a 67-year-old man died at WellStar Kennestone hospital after he tested positive on March 7. According to WSB-TV, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says the patient also had underlying medical conditions.
