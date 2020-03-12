Clear

First coronavirus-related death reported in Georgia

Officials say a 67-year-old man died at WellStar Kennestone hospital after he tested positive on March 7.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:03 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, WSB-TV

Officials in Georgia confirmed the state's first death from coronavirus on Thursday, according to ABC-affiliated station, WSB-TV.

Officials say a 67-year-old man died at WellStar Kennestone hospital after he tested positive on March 7. According to WSB-TV, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says the patient also had underlying medical conditions.

See more coronavirus stories HERE

See more from WSB-TV HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events