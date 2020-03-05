First coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee

A case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Tennessee, according to ABC-affiliated station, News Channel 9.

This is the state's first confirmed case of the virus. The Tennessee Department of Health says it was confirmed on Wednesday, and lab results were sent to the CDC for confirmation.

Officials say the patient is an adult male from Williamson County who had recently traveled out of state, according to News Channel 9. The station reports the man has been quarantined at his home along with family members who are being monitored for coronavirus.

The man has mild symptoms, according to News Channel 9.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee launched a task force this week to prevent and treat the virus. Read more about this here.