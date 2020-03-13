Alabama's first coronavirus case confirmed in Montgomery County

Alabama has confirmed its first coronavirus case, Gov. Ivey announced Friday morning.

The case was confirmed in Montgomery County. The person had traveled to another state with confirmed coronavirus cases.

Officials are working to learn if contact was made with others. They are working closely with the governor's office.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends that people cancel or avoid large public gatherings with more than 500 people, schools and workplaces not included.

Alabama was one of the last states to report a case. Gov. Ivey urged people to remain calm and take common sense precautions.

Ivey’s office issued this statement:

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, upon learning of Alabama’s first confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, released the following statement:

“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.

“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.

“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris: “The Alabama Department of Public Health has worked hard to prepare and has anticipated receiving a report of the first case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident. We continue to recommend that people be prudent and encourage them to use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled.”

Dr. Scott Harris and the Alabama Department of Public Health will host a webcast press conference to give further details this morning at 10:00 a.m.