First certified midwife practicing in Huntsville

Midwives are now legally delivering babies in Alabama for the first time in more than 40 years.

One of those midwives is right here in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 spoke with the certified nurse midwife about why her position is so important.

Until last year, the state of Alabama hadn't issued midwife licenses for more than 40 years. Now, a midwife is delivering babies at Huntsville Hospital.

"People were going to Tennessee, hours away, just to have that option, so I wanted to provide that option right here in a safe hospital setting," said Dr. Ann Marie Reidy, the owner of Women4Women.

Dr. Reidy says hiring a midwife on staff at her OB/GYN clinic has long been a dream of hers, but it took some legwork to make it happen.

"The bylaws were way out-of-date, because there hadn't been one since the 1990s, and, so I got those updated and then it just took a process from there," said Dr. Reidy.

Dr. Reidy hired midwife, Tiffany Golub, about a month ago.

Golub said she's overwhelmed by the support she's received.

"I've had very positive feedback from the patients back here in the office. It's been a great opportunity to educate people about what a nurse midwife is," said Golub, a certified nurse midwife.

The state started issuing midwife licenses at the end of 2018. That means women can choose in-home births and legally have a mid-wife present.

Golub is a registered nurse, and she is currently only certified for in-hospital deliveries. Her goal is to deliver in-home.

For now, she's happy to give women an option on how to deliver and by whom.

"It's never old, like I think it's just as exciting each time, you know, with each mom whether it's her first baby or her eighth," said Golub.

Right now, North Alabama has four out-of-hospital midwives.

Golub hopes by end of the year, she'll be the fifth.

To become a certified nurse midwife, you need to be a registered nurse. Then, you become certified as a midwife through a master's or specialized program. Finally, you must pass a national certification exam.