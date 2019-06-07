Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

First Stop collecting donations for homeless in Huntsville

Photo: https://firststop.org/

First stop is a non-profit organization where homeless people can go Monday through Friday during the daytime to shower, wash clothes and get a meal.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 8:32 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 9:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

First Stop, which helps homeless people in Huntsville, is collecting hygiene items at drop-off locations throughout the city.

The drop-off locations are 4320 University Drive, 975 Airport Road SW, 206 Stokes Street and 1107 Monroe SW. First Stop asks if you can donate to please drop off at the locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you have any questions, you can call 256-533-3391 or 256-919-1314.

There are two drop-off locations on Airport Road SW in the same shopping center, at Cricket and Stein Mart.

The non-profit is looking for the following items to be donated:

  • Deodorants
  • Soap
  • Shampoo, conditioner and hair brushes
  • Body/foot powder and lotions
  • Athlete's foot cream
  • Laundry detergent
  • Toilet paper
  • Clothing in all sizes for men and women (Socks, underwear, pants, shorts,t-shirts, bras, etc.)
  • Large trash bags
  • Backpacks or bags
  • Shaving cream and razors
  • Toothpaste and toothbrushes
  • Hand sanitizers and first aid kits
  • Flash lights and batteries
  • Bug spray and tents

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events