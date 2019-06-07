First Stop collecting donations for homeless in Huntsville

First Stop, which helps homeless people in Huntsville, is collecting hygiene items at drop-off locations throughout the city.

The drop-off locations are 4320 University Drive, 975 Airport Road SW, 206 Stokes Street and 1107 Monroe SW. First Stop asks if you can donate to please drop off at the locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you have any questions, you can call 256-533-3391 or 256-919-1314.

There are two drop-off locations on Airport Road SW in the same shopping center, at Cricket and Stein Mart.

The non-profit is looking for the following items to be donated: