First Jeopardy! champion reflects as Trebek hosts final episode

In a final goodbye on Friday, Americans saw Alex Trebek host the game show, Jeopardy!, for the very last time.

"You have to admire someone with that kind of courage and professionalism," said Greg Hopkins, the first Jeopardy! champion. "My attitude from the get-go was I got your answers, you got my money, let's go."

Hopkins had tried out for two other game shows before auditioning for Jeopardy! in 1984 with Alex Trebek.

"At one of the game show tryouts, someone said 'hey, did you know Jeopardy!' Was coming back. I go, 'you're kidding! That's my favorite,'" said Hopkins.

After he won, becoming the first Jeopardy! champion, Hopkins ended up losing the second game.

"Alex was very personable the whole time. Very kind and he came up to me and shook my hand and said 'man, I thought you were going to be not only our first champion but our first five-day champion,'" said Hopkins.

During his time on the television show, Hopkins says Trebek was a true professional.

"When he walked out that first time and started, it was like he had done that show already for 10 years. He was a stone cold professional as far as his talents as a game show host were. As a person, just like his staff, he was much more open and caring about the contestants," said Hopkins.

Hopkins admires Trebek as he watched these final episodes, seeing him host the show while battling pancreatic cancer.

"He was a good fella and he brought a lot of people a lot of joy," said Hopkins.

As the game show Jeopardy! closes one chapter and continues onto a new one, Hopkins says he believes fans of the show will continue to watch.

"I think it will continue its popularity for many years to come," said Hopkins.

Ken Jennings will be the first guest host of Jeopardy! beginning Jan. 11.