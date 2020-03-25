Clear
First 80s of the year to finish the workweek

Afternoon highs will run 10-15 degrees warmer Thursday under sunny skies. Many areas will reach 80 for the first time of 2020 by either Thursday or Friday.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Many waterways across North Alabama have risen above flood stage as a result. Here's a breakdown of the River Flood Warnings currently in effect.

-Paint Rock River near Woodville
-Flint River at Brownsboro
-Big Nance Creek at Courtland
-Tennessee River at Whitesburg
-Tennessee River at Florence

The latest water levels and forecast levels can be found at the NWS River Forecast Center (click on squares or circles for each river/creek location)

The much needed dry weather will last into Saturday, allowing for water levels to drop and fall below flood stage for most areas.

Throughout North Alabama Thursday and Friday afternoon highs will hit 80 degree mark for the first time this year.  Even mid to upper 80s can't be ruled out by Friday afternoon. 

Rain and storm chances are back in the forecast Saturday but don't cancel outdoor plans just yet. The good news is that much of North Alabama could stay dry the entire day Saturday.

As the next cold front takes shape to our west Saturday afternoon, some storms could be strong across Mississippi and west Tennessee Saturday night. The weakening line of storms will move into North Alabama late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We'll keep you updated as the forecast continues to evolve the next few days. In the meantime, get outside and take in that fresh air!

